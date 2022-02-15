Pioneering Product in the Whey Protein Market - Taiwanese Startup BeRule Debuts Alcohol-Free Whey Beer Protein Drink

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeRule, a company founded by an Asia-based multinational team and a subsidiary of Immrei Biotech, identified the perfect ratio of whey to sparkling bubbles and developed an alcohol-free whey beer, allowing consumers to drink whey without the thick, milky taste. Infused with the aroma of beer and sparkling bubbles, the alcohol-free whey beer allows consumers to replenish protein intake while enjoying fresh sparkling bubbles. With only half the calories of conventional beer, BeRule whey beer offers refreshing and care-free enjoyment.

Generally, people choose to consume whey to supplement protein after a workout. However, most of the whey flavors in the market, including chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry milk, all have a "creamy" consistency and may be too rich for some people due to the thick texture. Furthermore, most whey powder products require some form of preparation before consumption. Sensing the gap in the market, the BeRule team developed its product as a ready-to-drink, carbohydrate-protein drink offered in aluminum cans. Consumers can now drink the product directly for effortless enjoyment after a workout session. Each can of BeRule contains 10 grams of whey protein with lower calories compared to conventional beer. For those who crave a refreshing drink after a workout, BeRule whey beer allows the pleasure of drinking while supplementing protein intake.

By incorporating the aroma of beer and sparkling bubbles, the two newly launched flavors allow consumers to consume whey without tasting the creamy consistency. The Highball flavor blends the unique aroma of ginger and the spiciness of whisky for a pleasantly surprising sensation. Containing a light floral and fruity aroma and the slight bitterness of hops, the Lager Beer flavor is suitable to drink throughout the year. BeRule whey protein drinks create a distinct and novel experience in whey intake and allow one to supplement protein while drinking an alcohol-like beverage, transcending people's imagination of whey protein drinks.

The growing lineup of BeRule products gained immediate buzz soon after launching on an Asian crowdfunding platform. In Taiwan, the products raised funding over USD 100,000 within two months. The team didn't stop there: the products are now offered in the Japanese and South Korean market and have gained impressive sales. In Japan, this product has been endorsed by Munenori Kawasaki, a highly respected former Japanese professional baseball player who once played in the Major League Baseball (MLB), creating a trending topic all over Asia. More exciting developments are in store as BeRule continues to gain market attention and grow.

