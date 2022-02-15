LendingUSA® Introduces 1% Earning Program for Funeral Partners

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point-of-sale financing company LendingUSA recently improved its services for funeral providers by adding the 1% Earning Program to its suite of products just for funeral partners. Through the 1% Earning Program, LendingUSA pays its funeral partners 1% of the amount financed of every qualifying loan.

"The 1% Earning Program is a huge step forward for our funeral partners," says David Rueda, Executive Vice President at LendingUSA. "There's no catch, and our current funeral partners are automatically enrolled. The 1% Earning Program gives us a way to say thank you to our funeral partners while also incentivizing them to offer financing through LendingUSA to more families."

In addition to the introduction of a 101% loan payout, the 1% Earnings Program includes other new benefits, including an increased maximum loan amount of $25,000 and additional repayment terms. These new features allow families in need to access a wider range of loan options, putting the funeral services they want within reach. "We're so pleased to help make it even easier for grieving families to honor their loved ones without compromise," says Rueda.

"We want to emphasize that our funeral partners don't need to take any action to receive the benefits of the 1% Earning Program," says Rueda. "It's simply an update to our funeral product, and we want to make sure everyone is aware of this exciting feature."

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed nearly $10 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by its lending partners.

*Earn 1% of the amount financed of every point-of-sale funeral loan that funds directly to your business. Payouts are subject to loan cancellations and/or refunds. 1% Earning Program is subject to change or discontinuation without notice.

