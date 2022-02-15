Lynx Air’s network continues to bloom as it adds Victoria, BC as its sixth destination

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), is continuing to take off in the Canadian market with the addition of Victoria, BC to its growing network and the expansion of its presence in Toronto, ON, and Winnipeg, MB.



With this announcement, Lynx’s network expands to six Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.

Passengers will now be able to fly between Winnipeg, MB, and Toronto, ON to connect with loved ones or take a long awaited vacation. Lynx will offer two flights per week between these two cities beginning Thursday, May 5, 2022 starting at the price of $69* one way.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Lynx sets its sights on the breathtaking coastal views of Victoria, BC. Canadian travellers now have an ultra-affordable option to check out the vibrant city’s historic architecture and endless opportunities for adventure. The airline will offer two services a week between Calgary, AB and Victoria, BC, increasing to three weekly services on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with prices starting from $39* one way from Victoria to Calgary. Prices from Calgary to Victoria start at $49* one way.

“We are excited to be adding beautiful Victoria to our network and to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for travelers wanting to fly between Toronto and Winnipeg,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. “We will continue to ramp up our schedule in the lead up to summer, so please stay tuned for more updates, as we continue our mission to make air travel more affordable for all Canadians.”

“As the economy begins to reopen, we are pleased to see Lynx introduce service between Calgary and Victoria commencing in May. A low-cost airline like Lynx will offer affordable travel options for our community and provide opportunities for travellers to explore the beauty and culture of Victoria,” said Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority.

Passengers can visit www.FlyLynx.com for full schedule details and to book their Lynx flight to enjoy a well-deserved vacation, visit loved ones or experience convenient travel for business.

*including taxes and fees, prices are subject to availability.

New Route Details

Route Service Starts Weekly Roundtrip



Frequency Winnipeg, MB – Toronto, ON May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB – Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x



3x (from June 22, 2022)

About Lynx Air



Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

