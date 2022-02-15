Textellent Announces Zipwhip Migration Wizard

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textellent, a recognized 2022 SMS industry leader by SourceForge, Capterra and SoftwareSuggest, is announcing a migration wizard and support for Zipwhip customers allowing for a seamless migration. This program allows Zipwhip users to keep their existing phone numbers, maintain their text conversations, contacts, groups, and much more so they can continue benefiting from their business texting programs.

Textellent's migration wizard is designed to serve those Zipwhip customers who need to move to another service as Zipwhip sunsets its offering since the Twilio acquisition. This will preserve the investments that those customers have made and offer additional enhancements at the same time.

"Texting has proven itself as an incredible customer engagement tool that drives leads, revenue, reviews and more so we want to ensure that Zipwhip customers can easily continue to enjoy those benefits," said Textellent CEO and founder Majeed Ghadialy. "Textellent is known for providing a robust range of text messaging, marketing and even scheduling capabilities, including extensive API support so we plan to offer those advanced services to Zipwhip customers as well."

"Textellent has been serving franchise brands and businesses of all sizes and industries for years now so we are excited to welcome Zipwhip customers during this transition period," added Laura Thompson, VP of Marketing. Zipwhip customers interested in learning more about this easy-to-use migration tool can visit www.textellent.com for more details.

Textellent offers a better way to engage prospects and keep customers with robust business texting and appointment scheduling. Automated, personalized campaigns with templates and full CRM integration capabilities are provided to engage and win customers with business texting services throughout the customer journey. Textellent has been awarded US Patent 9,756,487.

