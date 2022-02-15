GenTech’s Fizzique™ Retail Footprint Starts to Grow with Purchase Orders from Nationwide Retailers

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is proud to announce that its retail footprint for its brand Fizzique™ ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) has now embarked on an exciting new era of growth with orders from several national retailers and regional health store power houses.

With its first orders coming from UNFI® for various retail chains that will soon be unveiled, these exciting new orders are being dispatched nationwide from York, PA through Greenwood, IN to Riverside CA. As well, Kingdom Nutrition Hutton Texas ( https://kingdomnutrition.com ) are to receive their first inventory of Fizzique™ within 10 days with Max Muscle in Modesto, CA ( https://stores.maxmuscle.com/ca-modesto-575 ) receiving their inventory last week.

Online retailer Muscle and Strength ( www.muscleandstrength.com ) are also in the process of adding all four of the Fizzique flavors to their website after having placed a significant order for the product and customers are expected to be able to place orders online by the end of this week.

The latest distributor to sign up for selling Fizzique and placing orders is “Park Avenue Fitness Distribution”, an independent distributor with an impressive array of well-known retailers in their established client stable. Family owned and operated since 2004, they service over +1000 retail gyms and health stores in the Mid-West and expect their first order for Fizzique to be placed in the Des Moines based gym chain “Genesis Health Clubs”, with over 70 locations throughout the region. ( www.genesishealthclubs.com )

CEO of the company’s operating subsidiaries, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. recently appeared on MoneyTV ( www.moneytv.net ) to walk shareholders through this exciting new growth era, as well as to talk over the expansion plans for Storm™, another of the company’s brands, and how the market penetration is going for both of these young brands of the company: ( https://vimeo.com/668290510 )

Fizzique™ recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

