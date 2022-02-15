VizyPay Achieves $2B in Payments Processed in Four Years; Expects to Surpass $4B in 2022

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an industry-leading payment processing company for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces it has surpassed the $2 billion milestone in payments processed since its founding in 2017. Impressively, over half, approximately $1.2 billion, of payments were processed in 2021 alone. The company is projected to double that number in 2022 to process over $2 billion by year’s end, achieving a collective $4 billion in processing since 2017.



Since its inception, VizyPay has achieved outstanding success, placing #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, installing more than 12,000 merchants across the nation and achieving 8,000% revenue growth. The company itself has rapidly expanded, moving its headquarters to a new 15,000 square-foot office custom-designed for VizyPay’s needs. Since 2020, VizyPay has nearly doubled its workforce, now employing 69 talented, full-time employees. In addition, the bootstrapped company partners with over 700 independent sales contractors across the U.S.

VizyPay is renowned for its powerful and transparent payment solutions, tailored to fit the needs of SMBs, especially those located in communities outside of major metro areas that are often overlooked or mistreated by major payments industry players. Most notable of all is VizyPay’s award-winning Cash Discount Program (CDP) which empowers business owners to ditch unpredictable fees and take control of their credit card processing. For a low month-to-month subscription, the flexible, transparent program allows for unlimited credit card transactions and offsets up to 100% of processing fees. To date, CDP has saved businesses more than $25 million.

Committed to truly helping SMBs across the country, VizyPay started focusing on expanding access to its money-saving CDP in 2021. VizyPay launched VizyPOS , an all-in-one payment processing app for low-cost PAX Technology payment terminals. Designed for easy implementation of service offerings such as CDP, VizyPOS also provides advanced analytics and convenient data-driven insights that enable SMBs to streamline their business processes. The Merchant Portal provides access to the same information, in greater detail, via web browser. VizyPOS is offered with no monthly fee for CDP customers, and now, those who sign up with VizyPay will receive a free PAX POS smart terminal with VizyPOS pre-loaded. Also in 2021, and due to popular demand, VizyPay ungated its Cash Discount app for Clover POS systems, making CDP easily accessible to any merchant using a Clover POS system. Free for all VizyPay CDP customers and available to non-customers for only $14.99/month, the app seamlessly incorporates processing fees into menu pricing with a tap of a button.

“As VizyPay approaches its five-year anniversary in April, I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come. Beginning as a completely bootstrapped company without any outside investment and only one employee, we have only continued to excel, attracting outstanding in-house team and sales partners, boosting our loyal merchant base, enhancing our processing capabilities and growing our revenue,” said CEO and founder Austin Mac Nab. “Dedicated to being the voice of small businesses and elevated by our core tenants of transparency and culture, VizyPay will continue to be a force to be reckoned with within our industry.”

“2021 was a year of great success for VizyPay. Not only have we reached our $2 billion milestone, we were also crowned as the fastest-growing privately held payment processing company in America,” said Frank Pagano, managing partner of VizyPay. “We’re honored by our achievements and owe our success to the dedication of #TeamVizy. As we look forward to 2022 and beyond, we will focus on expanding our team and our reach with the goal of shattering the next milestone of $4 billion in payments processed.”

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.