Sellvia Launches a Fundamentally New Brand Development Service

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sellvia presents an out-of-the-box solution that includes not only brand building and unique products creation, but also all the technical, customer service and marketing tools required to start and run an online venture.

It means that all new business owners get everything they need in one place - from websites and products to advertising and logistics.

Sellvia offers the opportunity to build a strong e-commerce brand based on custom, print-on-demand items thoroughly elaborated for every client, from idea to production.

Print on demand (POD) is a digital printing technology in which a garment is not printed until the store receives an order, allowing prints of single or small quantities. It allows one to start a fully-functional online business at a low cost, with no need to buy and store products in bulk. It is also a sustainable production method that reduces waste significantly.

What's more, every entrepreneur who decides to use Sellvia's new service gets a turnkey online store built according to their preferences, with a catalog already packed with their newly-designed products.

They also get unlimited access to Sellvia's resources, including:

Growing stock of other quality products to sell

U.S.-based fulfillment center

1-3 business days shipping across the U.S.

Marketing guidance, services and promo materials

Free support from a personal manager

"Building every new brand, we map out how it is different, trustworthy, memorable, and likeable to its ideal customer. It conveys the owner's purposes, promises, and how they solve problems for people. Besides, we create the highest quality products, at the best price, all while supporting U.S. jobs," says Ilia Dolgikh, CEO & Co-founder of Sellvia. "This new service is a great opportunity to turn one's passion into a thriving business with minimal investment and zero risk."

The option to build a successful brand powered by Sellvia is now available on the offer's page.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-cycle e-commerce ecosystem, which includes all the technical, customer service and marketing features one needs to start, run and grow an online business. The company was created by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, and its headquarters, manufacturing and fulfillment center are based in the U.S. (Irvine, California). The team's joint expertise in e-commerce helps provide its merchants with unrivaled business opportunities and their customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Visit the sellvia.com website to learn more about the company and its products.

