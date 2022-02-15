GoBiotix — Shocking Survey Unveils Disturbing Findings About Americans Struggling With Gut Health Problems

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A national survey conducted by Harris Interactive of over 2,000 Americans uncovered a shocking discovery. Nearly three-quarters of the adult U.S. population (72%) is struggling with their gut health. Meaning they're experiencing symptoms like bloating, constipation, diarrhea, weight gain, stomach pains, and overall gastrointestinal discomfort regularly. And, 56% of those surveyed have experienced these symptoms for six months or more without seeking medical help.

The truth is that the gut controls so much of human health. In fact, 70% of the immune system is controlled by it. With over 10 million neurons, the gut has more neurons than the spine and acts as a secondary brain, managing trillions of bacteria inside of what's called the gut microbiome (the collection of good and bad bacteria that resides in the gastrointestinal GI system. So what does all this mean?

Peter Kanaat, CEO & founder of GoBiotix, a company focused on helping ordinary people struggling with gut health, breaks it down like this. "Gut health is so important, yet we focus so little on it. Our diets and our habits make it increasingly difficult to maintain high levels of what's called good bacteria in our GI tract. And that's precisely why products like our Prebiotic Fiber, Lectin Defense, Probiotic Detox and our Greens & Reds Superfood Juice are selling so rapidly."

From an early age, society teaches children to eat right, drink plenty of water, and eat enough fruits and vegetables, right? Yet what really happens when children grow up is starkly different. Instead, an obesity epidemic grips the nation and Americans are further from healthy than ever before.

Companies like GoBiotix know that old habits die hard. Americans are not changing their dietary habits anytime soon. However, GoBiotix aims to help supplement a healthy way of life by using products that work to actively improve health and wellness.

Survey Methodology

The survey, conducted by Harris Interactive, included 2,010 adults who were at least 18 years or older. For more details on survey methodology, please contact our press department using the contact information listed below.

About GoBiotix

GoBiotix is a company focused on health and wellness by creating cutting-edge nutraceuticals to help improve gut health and provide digestive relief for millions of Americans today. GoBiotix is a leading Amazon seller and offers many products for health and wellness. For more information about GoBiotix please visit gobiotix.com. Follow @gobiotix on TikTok or Facebook for updates on its latest products and offerings.

