RFPIO Acquires InHub to Fortify its Position as the Request Management Technology of Choice for Financial Services, Investment and Consulting Teams

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO announced today that the organization completed its acquisition of InHub, a leading RFx management solution for the investment community.



InHub is joining RFP360 , the global business division of RFPIO dedicated to serving the emerging request management software market. Request management technology empowers teams to more efficiently collect, organize and evaluate information from vendors and suppliers using RFPs, RFIs, RFQs and other digital RFx tools. The move furthers RFPIO’s core mission of streamlining the purchasing lifecycle.

“Acquiring InHub is a big step forward and we’re thrilled to leverage their extensive experience as we transform how organizations request information, respond to requests, and connect,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. “We look forward to working with InHub to bring even more buyers and sellers together in one platform — saving time, reducing costs, simplifying collaboration and improving business outcomes for everyone involved.”

According to RFPIO’s CPO/CTO, AJ Sunder, InHub aligns perfectly with RFP360’s current product development, go-to-market and customer success strategy. InHub has built an impeccable reputation — trusted by more than 2,500 organizations — helping leading investment firms and institutional investors including corporations, nonprofits and municipalities with their RFx process. North Pier Search Consulting, OneDigital, NFL Players Association, California Wellness Foundation and the University of Central Florida Foundation are a few recent success stories.

InHub’s founder and CEO, Ariana Amplo, will join the RFPIO leadership team reporting to RFPIO’s COO, Sankar Lagudu, and play a key role in shaping the business division’s short- and long-term strategy while expanding its customer success offerings.

“Our focus at InHub has always been to help our customers make better investment and procurement decisions using our RFx technology and expertise,” said Amplo. “This new chapter is exciting for everyone involved, because we can continue that successful work at an accelerated pace and global scale — increasing our presence in emerging RFx markets alongside RFP360 while capitalizing on RFPIO’s best-in-class approach.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About RFP360

RFP360, the request management business division of RFPIO , empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, security questionnaires, vendor risk assessments and more.

For more information, visit rfp360.com or follow @rfp360 on Twitter.

About InHub

Founded in 2014, InHub offers an easier way for institutional investors, investment consultants and research teams to issue, manage, organize and evaluate RFPs and all other RFx projects. InHub combines the expertise from in-house industry professionals with intuitive software features to empower customers to make better investment decisions. Since their inception, more than $250 billion in RFP mandates have been entrusted through InHub's RFP platform by corporations, including 11 Fortune 100 and 40 Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, consultants and more.

For more information, visit theinhub.com.

Contact:

Adam Brett

adam@crenshawcomm.com

516.320.0164

