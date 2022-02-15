Georgia State’s Online B.B.A. Degree Completion Program Helps Students Continue Their Studies

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree completion program offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business allows students to finish their degrees online at their own pace.

Majors include business analytics, finance, hospitality and marketing. The program is designed to provide a seamless transition from associate studies to upper-level business courses. All courses are developed and taught by Robinson College faculty, and students have one-on-one access to instructors who care deeply about their success, according to faculty director Ritu Lohtia.

Depending on their courses, students can tackle hands-on projects with partner companies and participate in virtual exchange projects with colleagues from international partner institutions. They also can take electives covering topics such as international business operations, operations management, and entrepreneurial thinking.

“Students in the online B.B.A. degree completion program receive the same high-quality education as traditional undergraduate business students and can walk in the university’s graduation ceremony,” Lohtia said. “Because courses are asynchronous, students can hold down an internship, or a part- or full-time job while pursuing their degrees.”

Earning a B.B.A. provides a dramatic return on investment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, professionals with a bachelor’s degree earn 42 percent more than those with an associate’s degree.

“Georgia State is nationally renowned for our commitment to student success, and ‘U.S. News & World Report’ ranks us 1st among public universities for undergraduate teaching,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “Robinson’s excellence in business education and Georgia State’s leadership in student success distinguish our online B.B.A. completion program from similar degree programs elsewhere.”

Online B.B.A. completion program students enjoy the full benefits of a Robinson education, including access to Robinson’s Career Advancement Center and career coaching. Upon graduation, they join a robust alumni network comprising more than 80,000 professionals, many of whom reside in Atlanta.

Learn more at https://robinson.gsu.edu/online-bba.

