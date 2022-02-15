Soraya Correa, Former DHS Chief Procurement Officer, Joins Brillient's Board of Advisors

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today that they welcomed former DHS Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Procurement Executive, Ms. Soraya Correa as their new Advisory Board member.

Ms. Correa brings a wealth of knowledge to Brillient in the realm of procurement, contracting, and all matters GovCon. She is recognized as a transformational leader, who designed several programs at DHS that have been adopted by other federal agencies to improve business processes and support the continued development and growth of the acquisition workforce.

"I am excited to join the Brillient Board of Advisors, where along with my distinguished colleagues, I will help Brillient continue its strategic focus on delivering effective digital transformation solutions for today and tomorrow," said Soraya Correa "We are thrilled to have Soraya join us as an advisor. I have always admired her spirit of innovation, challenging conventional thinking and 'can do' attitude which will fit right into Brillient's culture. We look forward to her guidance, advice and mentorship through our growth journey," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient Chairman and CEO

As the former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Procurement Executive, Ms. Correa was responsible for the implementation of the unique acquisition policies, regulations, and standards of the agency. Her work included direct oversight of all procurement operations, including the work of over 1,500 procurement professionals assigned to the ten Heads of Contracting Activities providing contracting services to DHS components, organizations, and offices. The DHS procurement portfolio exceeded $25 billion per year and consisted of the acquisition of a variety of services and products, including information technology, research and development, construction, law enforcement, and professional, consulting, and advisory services.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

