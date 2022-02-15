Orlando Magic Continues Its Commitment to Diversity With Multiple Activities

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Magic recently hosted a conversation with local students as part of the National Girls and Women in Sports Day to inspire local girls. Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, Magic Senior Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes, and AdventHealth Strategic Partnerships representative Rachel Anderson sat on a panel to answer questions from the girls about their careers and informed them how sports helped set them up for success. They also worked with the kids to develop vision boards and provided them with guidance and how to achieve their future goals.

"We really wanted to bring them some different ways that they could expand their sports careers as they go from middle school basketball hopefully into further high school playing and then potentially into their professional careers as they go through life," said Wilkes.

The visit was also part of Her Time to Play, a national grassroots initiative created by the WNBA and NBA to inspire the next generation of girls, ages 7-14, to play basketball in a positive and healthy way. This national initiative is dedicated to championing change on behalf of girls and women through the platform of basketball. Her Time To Play also aims to increase opportunities for women in coaching and athletic leadership across the youth sports landscape.

In addition, the Orlando Magic tipped off their celebration of Black History Month with its inaugural Black Business Summit in the beginning of February, bringing together many prominent African-American entrepreneurs, non-profit leaders and corporate executives in Orlando. Guests had the opportunity to network and collaborate with a distinguished group of experts who are making meaningful contributions to the transformation of the city.

Highlighting the event was a panel discussion featuring former Magic player Quentin Richardson, "Q-Rich," and former Magic player and coach Wayne Monte "Tree" Rollins that was moderated by radio and television personality Monica May. Richardson and Rollins talked about their playing careers and transitioning into life after basketball.

The event was the first in a series of activities the Magic have scheduled to celebrate Black History Month. Other events include an in-game celebration at the Magic vs. Hawks matchup on Feb. 16; the Celebrating Diversity virtual town hall conversation on Feb. 24 featuring the topic 'Has Diversity Made a Difference?'; and the Minority Male Youth Summit, presented by Florida Technical College (FTC), on February 25.

PR Contact: Trish Wingerson, twingerson@orlandomagic.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.