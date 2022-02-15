Auto Super App Way.com Gives Roadside Assistance the Full Digital Experience with Way+

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Number one-rated auto app Way.com is giving new meaning to "help is on the way" as customers are set to receive a dynamic digital experience via the company's innovative tech-first approach.

Launched February 1, Way+ is a brand-new bundle membership that brings together Way's high-quality car services including parking at 10,000 lots across the U.S., 5,000+ car washes, and roadside assistance in one monthly offering, resulting in savings of hundreds per year for customers.

When customers order roadside assistance through the Way.com app, a request immediately goes out to a network of 35,000+ digitally connected tow trucks. In real time, the app tracks the tow truck's arrival, which includes details like the driver's name. Customers also have the option to order an Uber through the app if they don't wish to take a ride in the tow truck or need to get to another destination. The Uber ride is included in the Way+ membership.

"With Way+, we asked our customers what they wanted, and we delivered it to them," VP of Way+ Membership Adam Hardt remarked. "The company's goal since day one has been to advance many of these antiquated car services by using best-in-class technology to improve the customer experience. We're really just getting started, as we'll continue to add new features throughout the year." Hardt, formerly General Manager at Urgently and Managing Director of AAA Mid-Atlantic, recently joined the company to help launch Way+.

The #1 automotive fintech platform for cars, Way.com launched in 2016 and has successfully leveraged technology to continuously iterate in every vertical, connecting customers with the best rates and offers in real time.

In 2021, the company reported $180 million in annualized revenue. Upcoming partnerships and verticals will soon be announced, and are set to launch in the coming months.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 5 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The team at the #1 auto super app believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2021 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

