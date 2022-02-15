Zendrive Joins AXA XL’s Construction Ecosystem Technology Library

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendrive, a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics, today announced a new partnership with AXA XL, a leading provider of global commercial insurance and reinsurance to enterprises of every kind and size. Zendrive will join the innovative AXA XL Construction Ecosystem aimed at redefining the future of construction risk management.



To create this ecosystem of 42 trusted technology solutions, AXA XL has analyzed the services of over 400 companies. Zendrive will support the ecosystem as an AXA XL-endorsed partner for fleet risk safety management. This honor was achievable thanks to Zendrive’s mobility risk intelligence which will allow commercial fleet managers to provide more consistent feedback to drivers and operators to improve overall driving safety and performance while mitigating the associated risks and improving site safety, and road safety for everyone. AXA XL Construction customers will now benefit from unique offerings, including driver coaching and collision detection through a simple mobile app integration.

“Our customers trust us to deliver the world’s best and most innovative commercial insurance and risk management solutions,” said Rose Hall, VP, Head of Construction Innovation at AXA XL. “As a key mobility risk intelligence platform, Zendrive is uniquely equipped to deliver cutting-edge driving safety features, including telematics and coaching, and risk prediction needed to help boost driver and fleet safety across the entire commercial construction industry and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our selective ecosystem.”

“AXA XL is revolutionizing the role of commercial fleet insurance by providing new safety and risk value to its customers,” said Jonathan Matus, Founder and CEO of Zendrive. “Joining their ecosystem will not only help construction enterprises reduce mobility risk and operate at leading ratios, but it will also help improve road safety for all drivers.”

Zendrive is powered by the world’s largest and fastest-growing data set, which has analyzed 200 billion miles of data to date—and scores driving characteristics using an industry-recognized algorithm, delivering feedback via smartphone apps for both individual and commercial fleet driving behaviors. The company’s AI platform enables mobile driving behavior tools capable of generating risk models 10 times more predictive than industry standards. With driving behavior insights like these, AXA XL’s customers are empowered to reduce distracted driving, device use, and other factors or behaviors that increase driving risk.

About AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com .

About Zendrive

Zendrive ’s mission is to make roads safer through data and analytics. Its award-winning Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) platform — powered by 200 billion miles of data gathered from 100s of millions of drivers across the globe — helps insurers, automotive OEMs, consumer apps, fleets, and telcos understand and mitigate mobility risk in real-time, reducing the likelihood of collisions by 49%. The platform provides leading insurers like Progressive, MiWay, Sura, AXA the ability to acquire preferred risk, provide UBI and BBI experiences, automate claims, and build advanced risk models with the help of its industry-leading score. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won the 2017 Best Startup in San Francisco award . The company recently brought in significant additional capital to fuel growth via a partnership with Trinity.