Nuvei Donates to Youth Development Now in Latest Social Responsibility Initiative

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has today announced that, in association with its partner SMB Global and its client SOLE Fitness, it has made a donation to North American non-profit leadership foundation, Youth Development Now (YDN). Its aim is to impact youth using athletics as a vehicle for change, growth, and success.

YDN is a non-profit leadership foundation created to provide educational and athletic events to boys and girls from all circumstances. The foundation brings together organized sports leagues, camps, and clinics with specific and innovative performance resources to arm young people with the right life skills to help prevent future physical health or mental health issues. The sizeable donation to YDN is part of Nuvei’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in 2022.

“We’re proud to support a cause like Youth Development Now,” explains Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. “Through the power of sport, the foundation is improving youth mental and physical health, and prioritizing life skills to help young people reach their potential. At Nuvei, supporting others is core to our company ethos so this is a cause that’s close to my heart.”

Nuvei’s donation to YDN is part of the Company’s wider CSR initiatives to support partners, charities and foundations that help others grow. Nuvei is helping to empower people from all backgrounds, improving wellbeing and mental health.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About SOLE Fitness

SOLE has been providing exercise equipment to North America for decades and is the fastest growing fitness brand in the U.S. and Canada for the last five years and counting. The company continues to expand its presence throughout the globe through its collection of high-quality treadmills, ellipticals, and exercise bikes. The well-thought-out design of SOLE’s products makes any fitness center complete, regardless of whether that's in a home basement or a local community facility. SOLE maintains a best-in-class warranty program as part of the company's commitment to quality and service for customers everywhere. For more information, visit www.soletreadmills.com.

