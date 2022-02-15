Apica Announces New CEO and Executive Leadership Team

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica Systems, the leader in active end-user monitoring, today announced the appointment of Mathias Thomsen to CEO. His experience and leadership in developing and delivering enterprise technology solutions will help drive Apica's growth strategy. Additionally, announced are two new hires and a promotion within the organization to strengthen the executive leadership team.

Patrik Edvinson has been hired as CFO and will drive the company's finance and operations teams.

Gord Boyce has been hired as CRO and will lead the global sales organization.

Jason Haworth has been promoted to CPO and will be responsible for the innovation and growth of the Apica platform, including securing competitiveness and scalability.

In addition, the following employees will be joining Apica's executive leadership team:

Johan Sandqvist, CTO

Matt Wilkinson, VP of Revenue Operations

Ben Jolley, VP of Marketing

"This solid team of professionals has the knowledge and skills necessary to help cement Apica as the world leader in synthetic monitoring and drive growth," said Mathias Thomsen, CEO of Apica. "I am confident and excited at the talent and technical leadership of this team. The combined years of experience in the industry will help direct and lead the organization into our next growth phase."

Apica Executive Leadership Team

Mathias Thomsen, CEO

Mathias is the CEO of Apica and serves on its Board of Directors. He is responsible for all facets of the business including its growth strategy. With more than 25 years of experience, he is a serial entrepreneur and advisor with extensive experience from tech start-ups as well as blue-chip companies where he has served in roles as a management advisor, COO, CEO & Executive Chairman. Before Apica, he served as Chairman for the Apica Board of Directors, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Live Arena Technologies and Live Arena Sports, and Co-Founder and CEO Fogg Mobile.

Patrik Edvinson, CFO

Patrik leads the finance and operations for Apica, developing processes and strategies to help support and grow the business. He brings 20 years of experience within international finance operations from various industries. Before joining Apica, he served as CFO at Bisnode, an international Tech company within Data & Analytics. Patrik has a proven track record of strengthening organizations and driving profitable growth resulting in successful Due Diligence projects in Tech and SaaS environments.

Gord Boyce, CRO

Gord leads sales for Apica. Driven by customer success, Gord brings more than 25 years of industry experience in developing and building powerful growth strategies for leading high-tech companies. He has played an instrumental role in two previous successful tech exits resulting in great returns for investors and employees (FSCT - IPO on NASDAQ, and RedSeal - Acquired by STG). Prior to joining Apica, Gord has served as the CRO at SCADAfence, Global SVP of Sales at RedSeal, and President and CEO at ForeScout.

Johan Sandqvist, CTO

Johan leads the technical strategy, vision, and development of Apica's software portfolio. With more than 20 years in technology leadership, he has deep experience in leading high-performance product development, engineering, and operations teams in creating business-critical software. Prior to Apica, Johan held leadership roles at NBCUniversal, DexYP, and Napster where his skills helped grow the organizations through agile methodologies, best practices, and pragmatic technology/architecture adoption.

Jason Haworth, CPO

Jason leads the product development and Solutions Engineering teams at Apica. As a seasoned technology leader, he is responsible for product improvement, innovation, and the lifecycle of the Apica solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience in performance technologies, where he leads the technical management, software development, security, network and systems administration and engineering functions. Through his work with cloud operators, telcos, and the Fortune 50, he has spent most of his career driving innovation in areas such as IoT, 5G, and Cloud Transformation.

Matt Wilkinson - VP of Revenue Operations

Matt leads revenue operations and customer success for Apica. He is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience driving scalable services and revenue operations. His skills have helped align the full "revenue engine" and optimize the customer lifecycle while driving client and net revenue retention. Prior to joining Apica, Matt served as Solution Executive for strategic accounts at DXC Technology, VP of Global Services at Moogsoft, and VP of Services at Subex.

Ben Jolley, VP of Marketing

Ben leads Apica's marketing strategy and execution. With more than 20 years of experience, he is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with extensive knowledge in the enterprise IT monitoring industry. In this role, he directs the company's global integrated communications, marketing, and social impact strategy. Prior to Apica, Ben was an Account Director at Connect Marketing where he built and ran digital marketing strategies for large enterprise B2B companies.

Connect with Apica

Twitter: @apicasystems

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/619540/admin/

Apica boilerplate

Apica delivers active monitoring that enables a successful business outcome on all fronts - from the employee perspective to the customer outcome. The Apica platform provides checks on business transactions regardless of location, device, app, authentication, or scale. With early detection and early fixes, Apica ensures you achieve your business goals with the help of our global Professional Services teams who support your onboarding, adoption, and maintenance of our technology platform. To learn more about Apica, visit www.apica.io.

Press Contact:

Ben Jolley

Benjamin.jolley@apicasystems.com

801.592.0806

Related Images











Image 1: Mathias Thomsen, CEO





Apica's New CEO, Mathias Thomsen









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment