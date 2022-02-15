Wall Art Market Share and Research (2022-2029) | Global Business Analysis, Growth Insights and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wall art market size is expected to gain traction owing to the thriving growth of museums in various countries during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Wall Art Market, 2022-2029.” The increased demand for customized décor, availability of high-end items, the financial capability of customers, newly constructed properties, have a direct impact on the growth of the wall art business. Walls are being renovated with beautiful murals and frames to change the look of offices and homes. The rising demand for products from the commercial and residential sectors is expected to drive the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Growth

Covid-19 has hampered the market because of government restrictions, and demand for consumer and retail goods has declined due to the pandemic. Movement of goods is reduced due to disruption in the supply chain. However, as people have started to spend more time at home, the majority of them decided to remodel their homes, resulting in increased market revenue.

Segments-

By type

Modern

traditional

abstract

On the basis of material use

Wood

Metal

canvas

On the basis of end-use

household

commercial

by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Presence of Online Retailing to Stimulate Growth

The global wall art market is expected to grow due to the increasing presence of social media during the projected period. The rapid expansion of internet, technological improvements, availability of 4G and 5G internet connections, have enticed manufacturers to sell their products online. This offers them access to a larger customer base. Furthermore, the beginning of various e-commerce organizations in recent years, manufacturers have participated in aggressive marketing and promotional activities, such as offering enticing discounts to attract customers.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Residential Construction to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global wall art market share during the forecast period. The increasing construction of new homes, art fairs in the region, and consumption of home decoration are major factors driving the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to rising numbers of dual-income households, consumer spending, growth of the home decoration market in various countries in the region and numbers of hotels have escalated the demand for the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers to Focus on R&D Investments to Offer Advanced Products

Players in the market are forming strategic partnerships, introducing new goods to meet changing client expectations, and increasing their market share. Companies in the market frequently collaborate with international designers to create aesthetically pleasing wall coverings that incorporate the new designs and vibrant colors, and that perfectly complement home interiors, shops, hotels, cafés, and restaurants, and exhibition stands.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Wall Art:



Dupenny

Brillux

Christopher Guy

Cerabati

Fine Art

Tileworks

Art and Form

Industry Development-

December 2020: Reemami announced the launch of wall art inspired by its quirky prints.

