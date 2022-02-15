Colorado's Camping Scene in Full Swing

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado's award-winning The Great Outdoors RV (TGORV), which has been serving Colorado for over 15 years, has announced its sponsorship of Northern Colorado's largest RV show in history, the Get Outdoors Show. In partnership with Townsquare Media and the Colorado Eagles, the show will run a full 10-day span at the end of February.

"We're super excited to use our location just off of HWY 257 and HWY 34 to sponsor the largest RV and outdoor show NOCO has ever seen," Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV says. "This event will feature everything: UTVs, off-grid trailers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, Class C and Class A products … there's nothing on the RV market you won't be able to find. Because it's Northern Colorado's largest RV show ever we're going all out — you'll find the Colorado Eagles, live remotes, a petting zoo for the kids, food trucks, great giveaways, and unheard-of show pricing for the full 10 days. My team and I can't wait to help you create the most exciting summer ever."

Clint Criswell, Sales Manager of TGORV, speaks to the assortment of product that will be on display. "The Get Outdoors Show will also feature UTVs from Wild West Motorsports, including product from our featured toy hauler brand, Attitude, and their partnership with Polaris ATV/UTVs. We can't wait to display our full line of Class A buses from Holiday Rambler, a brand-new fifth wheel prototype, habitats from TAXA Outdoors including the Backcountry Edition — a product exclusive to our dealership — and last but not least, an incredibly diverse amount of pre-owned inventory."

The Get Outdoors Show is offering free parking and admission for all attendees, Feb. 24-March 5. The Get Outdoors Show will be hosted by The Great Outdoors RV in partnership with Townsquare Media and The Colorado Eagles at 11521 21st St. in Greeley, Colorado, off HWY 34 and HWY 257. Visit nocorvshow.com for more information.

