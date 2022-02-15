Japan Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market to Generate a Revenue of USD 1490.3 Million by 2030 and Grow with a CAGR of 5.8% During 2021-2030; Growing Need to Optimize Supply Chain Processes Amongst Business to Drive the Market Growth

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the GDP (in current US$) of Japan grew from 4.389 Trillion in the year 2015 to 5.065 Trillion in the year 2019. Moreover, according to the statistics by the Trade Statistics of Japan by the Ministry of Finance, the value of exports and imports in Japan grew from USD 586.04 Million and USD 557.15 Million respectively in the year 2009 to USD 708.75 Million and USD 724.11 Million respectively in the year 2019. Besides this, according to the statistics by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the value of exports of trade in services in Japan grew from USD 134443 Million in the year 2010 to USD 162035 Million in the year 2020.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ Japan Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report includes a detailed analysis of the key market players along with the growth strategies adopted by them. The report also includes a brief analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market along with the market dynamics that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Japan, as a nation, is expanding at a significant pace in all its economic activities. The nation has witnessed a surge in imports and exports in recent years and has also grabbed the tenth position in terms of e-commerce sales worldwide. According to the statistics by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Japan ranked 2nd, just after the United States, in terms of total e-commerce sales in the year 2019. The nation recorded a value of USD 3416 Billion, which included B2B sales value of USD 3238 Billion. Moreover, the share of total e-commerce sales in the country’s GDP was 67% in the same year. The growth in the e-commerce sector can be attributed to the growing internet penetration in the nation. The ratio of individuals (individuals aged 6 years and older), according to the statistics by the Statistics Bureau of Japan, who had used the internet in the past year was 83.4% at the end of August 2020. Backed by the surge in the e-commerce sector in Japan, there is a growing need amongst businesses to optimize and automate their supply chain processes so as to increase efficiency and in turn drive profits. Such a factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the Japan supply chain management (SCM) market. The market registered a revenue of USD 857.1 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1490.3 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing economic activities in the country, followed by the rising urbanization, increasing industrialization, and the surge in need amongst businesses to adopt advanced technological processes.

The Japan supply chain management (SCM) market is segmented by component into software and services, out of which, the software segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period. The segment is further divided into supplier management software, procurement software, capita purchasing software, strategic sourcing software, transportation management software, order management software, warehouse management software, demand planning software, and others. Amongst these, the procurement software segment generated the largest revenue of USD 198.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 348.7 Million by the end of 2030 by growing with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. Alternatively, the demand planning software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period.

The Japan supply chain management (SCM) market is also segmented by industry vertical into retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), transportation & logistics, and others. Amongst these segments, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment garnered the largest revenue of USD 206.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 367.4 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. Alternatively, the retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period, and also register the second-largest market revenue by the end of 2030.

The Japan supply chain management (SCM) market is also segmented by solution, deployment mode, and by enterprise size.

Japan Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, Segmentation by Solution

Inventory Optimization

Sales & Operations Planning

Response & Supply Planning

Product Lifecycle Management

Intelligent Track & Trace

Others

Japan Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Japan Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Japan supply chain management (SCM) market that are included in our report are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, International Business Machines Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and others.

