CARB Certifies RGF® Environmental Group REME-HALO® In-Duct Air Cleaning Device

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. is a leader in environmental design and manufacturing committed to improving air quality in every home and building around the world. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has certified REME-HALO® by RGF® meets the State of California's stringent electrical safety and health-based ozone emissions requirements for in-duct air-cleaning devices.

In anticipation of the State of California's new "in-duct" air treatment device testing requirements, scheduled to go into effect later this year, RGF's industry-leading REME-HALO® (model REME-H) has now been tested and found to be in full compliance with the new Californian in-duct specific testing standard, and is now officially listed with CARB as an approved in-duct air-cleaning device.

To be CARB certified, all air cleaners must be tested for electrical safety. Electronic air cleaners must also be tested for ozone emissions and meet an ozone emission maximum concentration limit of 0.050 parts per million (50 ppb). The California Air Resources Board (CARB) specifies a test method to evaluate device ozone emissions that specifically accommodates variably sized in-duct air purifiers. Using this test method, RGF's REME-HALO® complied with all aspects of CARB's certification program and is now available for sale in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

"We're committed to providing tested and proven solutions for a cleaner world. We will continue our efforts to develop innovative IAQ devices and conduct scientific research to provide documentation on the safety and efficiency of our products," says RGF® Executive Vice President of Engineering Walter Ellis.

RGF will continue to evaluate and test its entire air purification product line using the latest test method to ensure compliance with all relevant and applicable safety standards.

For a list of RGF's CARB-approved products, search 'RGF' at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/list-carb-certified-air-cleaning-devices

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 quality certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

Media Contact

For more information, please contact Malia Powers at malia@poweronmarketing.com or 813-763-7488.

Related Images











Image 1: REME-HALO®





REME-HALO®









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment