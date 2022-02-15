LCS Promotes Rick Westermann to Become its First CMO

Des Moines, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DES MOINES, Iowa. February 15, 2022 — LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, has promoted Rick Westermann into the company’s newly created chief marketing officer role. As the company’s first CMO, Westermann will lead efforts to elevate LCS’ competitive positioning, improve branded experiences and create cross collaboration among the LCS Family of Companies.



“Rick has an unparalleled understanding of the senior living industry and I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber and experience in this inaugural role,” said Joel Nelson, LCS president and CEO. “Under his leadership, the CMO function has an incredible opportunity to deliver new technology and content, create transformative experiences, and position our brand for future growth.”



Westermann joined LCS in 2018 as the vice president/senior director of marketing and sales for the rental division for Life Care Services. During his tenure, his team exceeded all-time inquiry and sales records through enhanced marketing efforts, helped to create the company’s SalesFIRST standards, launched critical new marketing and sales technologies, and partnered on key community development strategies across Life Care Services.



“Senior living is in Rick’s DNA - he understands our industry, is dedicated to our mission and has the experience to lead others to deliver results,” said Nelson. “I look forward to leveraging his successful community marketing and sales experience to inspire the future at LCS.”



Before joining LCS, Westermann started in the industry at Leisure Care. He then served on the senior leadership team as Vice President of Partner Services at A Place for Mom. He holds a bachelor's degrees in business and history from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.





About LCS

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

