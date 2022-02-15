Affinor Growers Signs Strawberry Wholesale Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. (“Berrymobile”) for the distribution of Affinor’s strawberries. Berrymobile is a Vancouver-based distribution company which supports and promotes fruit farmers in British Columbia. Berrymobile partners with retailers across major grocery banners in the Lower Mainland.

Affinor’s vertical farming showcase located in Abbotsford, BC is now completely operational. The Company expects to launch its vine-ripened cultivar strawberries from Holland in selected stores in Greater Vancouver, BC. The premium, sustainable, greenhouse and soil grown strawberries will be marketed in new compostable packaging under the Company’s own “Eco-spirit®” branding.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “This is the tipping point for Affinor. Achieving revenue by breaking into commercial fruit markets is the milestone that validates our technology and QA processes. I expect that this will accelerate our strawberry production scaleup plan in Abbotsford, lead to additional fruit and vegetable operations across Western Canada, as well as spur vertical growing technology and greenhouse sales.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore: nick@affinorgrowers.com

Tel: (604) 356-0411

www.affinorgrowers.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.