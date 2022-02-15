Data from Qualigen Therapeutics’ Lead Program QN-302 Accepted as Three Poster Presentations at AACR 2022 Conference

Posters to be Presented During the In-Person Conference Being Held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, today announces that three abstracts on aspects of the Company’s recently in-licensed compound from University College -London, QN-302, have been accepted as posters to be presented at the prestigious American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) conference in April. QN-302 (previously known as SOP1812) is the Company’s genomic quadruplex (G4)-selective transcription inhibitor platform being developed as a potential treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), in addition to other tumors of high unmet clinical need.

The three abstracts include:

Abstract Number: 2926 Title: “Structure-based design of quadruplex-binding small molecule compounds: The essential role of water molecules” Lead Author: Dr. Stephen Neidle Session Title: Structural and Chemical Biology Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CDT Abstract Number: 4069 Title: “The potent quadruplex-binding compound SOP1812 shows anti-tumor activity in patient-derived in vivo models of pancreatic cancer” Lead Author: Dr. Stephen Neidle Session Title: New Chemotherapy Agents Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CDT Abstract Number: 4068 Title: “The potent quadruplex-binding compound SOP1812 shows potent anti-proliferative activity in a prostate cancer cell panel and anti-tumor activity in an in vivo model of metastatic prostate cancer” Lead Author: Dr. Stephen Neidle Session Title: New Chemotherapy Agents Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CDT

The AACR Conference, being held in New Orleans from April 8-13, 2022, is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine.



About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The investigational compounds within Qualigen’s RAS-F family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

