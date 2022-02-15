Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Announces They Will be Presenting at the Upcoming MoneyShow and TradersEXPO

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting and presenting at The MoneyShow and TradersEXPO February 24th-26th in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The MoneyShow and TradersEXPO will be held at Bally’s and Paris Resorts located at the fabled “Four Corners” intersection of the Las Vegas Strip. Virtual Interactive Technologies will be exhibiting in Booth #408 in the Interactive Exhibit Hall.

Peter Anthony “Tony” Chiodo, the Company’s VP of Business Development and Gaming Concepts along with Duane “Dog” Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter a newly announced Brand Ambassador for the Company, will be presenting on Friday, February 25th, 2022, from 2:25pm-3:10pm PST.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. ( www.vrvrcorp.com ) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The Company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

