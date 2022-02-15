Linescape Enhances Sailing Schedules with Actual Tracking Data

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linescape, the leading provider of ocean container schedules, is now offering their subscribers access to actual voyage tracking in addition to their unparalleled database of future sailing schedules, allowing their customers the ability to get a continuously updated view of a voyage as it traverses the oceans. The juxtaposition of a vessel’s future path, with its actual path is invaluable to the logistics industry, particularly during these times of global uncertainty.



“The entire logistics industry is running, not walking, to provide some visibility and clarity to their customers,” co-founder Dimitrios Sogas explains, “Now, with the inclusion of actuals with our planned schedule data, our users have the ability to make more refined transit plans and risk assessments. Our new solutions will be on display at our booth at the TPM Conference in Long Beach, February 28th to March 2nd.”

Linescape’s customizable subscriptions can be configured to suit almost any ocean shipping needs. Linescape’s powerful and intuitive API allows users to dynamically gather the relevant information for their cargo transit.

According to David Tarizzo, president and co-founder, “The depth and breadth of our data continues to grow and, coupled with our proprietary error checking and routing heuristics, allows us to serve the widest range of customers in the industry. We offer a broad spectrum of solutions that can fit almost any budget and scale of service – from the small local operation to the large global operator.”

The powerful data service allows users to obtain the routes and schedules from 120 container lines, as well as scan 12 million voyages by deep-sea, short-sea and feeder-lines. What’s more, they can find direct and trans-ship schedules through 300,000 port pairs and access the profiles and local contacts of hundreds of shipping lines.

A selection of data plans that meet any budget, large or small, puts the power of data in any shippers’ hands. Learn more about how Linescape’s advanced search engine capabilities can help you save time and money at www.linescape.com.

Linescape is the first independent website to present a comprehensive and impartial overview of the routes and schedules of all the world’s containership lines. The newly redesigned website gives shippers and forwarders the freedom to search schedules by port pairs, vessel name, port of call or carrier. The company is headquartered in Burlingame, California. It’s not affiliated with any carrier, acting independently from all shipping lines, shippers and forwarders.

