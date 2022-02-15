Iconic SF Bay Area Property “Easton Point” Sees $32 Million Price Reduction

San Francisco, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easton Point, the San Francisco Bay Area's most majestic land of approximately 110 acres, is now available for $63 million, $47 million less than its original $110 price tag. Located at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula and offering incomparable views of the San Francisco skyline, Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, Richardson Bay and beyond, Easton Point offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

With its Tiburon ridgetop location, Easton Point is just minutes from San Francisco–California's epicenter of tech, venture capital, finance, arts, gastronomy, and culture. An undulating hillside paradise, the sprawling estate is 110 acres of endless views, forested trails, golden meadows, and breathtaking ridgelines 590 feet above sea level. Adjacent to Old Saint Hillary's Open Space Preserve to the north and scenic Paradise Drive meandering along the waterfront to the east and south, Easton Point is a haven of peace, tranquility, and nature on an epic scale.

The legacy estate is listed with the Sarkissian Bullock Team of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, the company’s number one agent team by Sales Volume in Marin County. "Easton Point presents an unprecedented opportunity to own one of the finest, undeveloped properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, if not the world. Its extraordinary views are unrivaled and are truly captivating. We welcome qualified buyers to witness this incomparable property firsthand," says Bill Bullock, listing agent and President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Although sited along the border of Tiburon, the property itself lies within unincorporated territory in Marin County. The property was originally approved for a 43-lot subdivision of single-family homes, although the ideal buyer would purchase Easton Point for a single private residence, avoiding the historically proposed development. To learn more about Easton Point, visit www.EastonPointTiburon.com

For more information about the Sarkissian Bullock Team, please visit globalestates.com, contact Lydia Sarkissian at 415.517.7720 or email Bill Bullock at bb@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments