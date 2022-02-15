RESN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Resonant to Murata Electronics North America

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Resonant Inc. (Nasdaq: RESN) (“RESN”) acted in the best interests of RESN shareholders in approving the sale of RESN to Murata Electronics North America (“Murata”) for $4.50 per share in cash.



If you remain a RESN shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/resonant-inc/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On February 15, 2022, RESN announced an agreement for Murata to purchase all outstanding shares of RESN for $4.50 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the boards of both companies.

Our investigation concerns whether RESN’s board acted in the best interests of RESN shareholders in approving the sale to Murata, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates RESN shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street RESN price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, the 5 analysts covering RESN have an average price target of $5.75 per share, which is above the sale price.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com