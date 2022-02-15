Africa’s Leading Blockchain Event Continues Partnership with IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire, one of 50+ brands part of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), is proud to announce its continued collaboration with Bitcoin Events as the official newswire of Africa’s premier blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2022, which will be held in a virtual format this year. The eighth conference in the series, the event is scheduled for March 17-18, 2022. A combined audience of 2,500+ delegates are expected to attend, representing 80 countries around the globe.



The 2022 event comes on the backdrop of increasing awareness regarding blockchain technology and its applications, more so in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. As a result, the conference’s main theme has evolved over the years with the global adoption of blockchain technology from ‘Beyond the Hype,’ and then ‘From Hype to Mainstream,’ to this year’s aptly titled ‘Ready for Business?’

“We are pleased to be working with Bitcoin Events again this year to provide extended coverage for the Blockchain Africa Conference,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “With the exploding interest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs over the past year, we believe that Africa is more than ready to capitalize on the opportunities in the space. The timing for this conference is perfect. We are leveraging our syndication network and various subscription platforms to make sure the conference reaches the largest online audience possible.”

Renowned speakers from Africa’s best blockchain and digital asset companies will share their stories and insights on the market and its prospects. As the technology continues to make inroads in the African continent, the conference offers governments, companies and donors the chance to accelerate its adoption and reap the benefits of lower transaction costs, efficient delivery and more inclusive growth.

“CryptoCurrencyWire and its affiliated brands through IBN provide us with an optimum solution to communicate with larger audiences in the financial community,” said Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events. “The extensive syndication network provided, which includes more than 5,000 media outlets and a robust social media presence with a combined 2+ million following, plays a key role in amplifying exposure for our sponsors.”

The potential for blockchain in Africa can’t be overstated. With 60% of the world’s mobile money already flowing through the continent and with Nigeria being the world’s second-largest bitcoin market after the USA, the continent appears well-positioned to benefit from other enterprise-ready blockchain solutions. This is exactly what Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 has been designed to highlight.

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at www.BlockchainAfrica.co.

About Blockchain Africa Conference 2022

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been bringing together some of the top thought leaders from across the globe. Over 7,500 delegates and 230 speakers representing more than 150 countries have attended the previous seven conferences, hailing from both the public and private sectors. Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 will take place virtually on March 17-18, 2022. For more information, visit the event’s website at https://BlockchainAfrica.co/.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com.

