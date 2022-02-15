MuscleTech Seeks Its Next Brand Superstar Through “The Next MuscleTech Athlete Search”

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A place on Team MuscleTech has long been a coveted title in the fitness world and rarely do vacant spots come available.

Until now.

MuscleTech, the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand that brings active nutrition and human potential together for a greater purpose, is seeking its next brand superstar through an open competition. As part of the The Next MuscleTech Athlete Search, anyone 18 years and older (in the U.S.) has the opportunity to win their way onto Team MuscleTech.

“From a dynamic actor like Henry Cavill, to an attack helicopter pilot in Andrew Malcolm, to inspiring elite athletes like Ellie Black, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Gabrielle Daleman, Team MuscleTech has always stood for what it means to define and redefine strength,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of MuscleTech. “What you don’t know is that recent talent additions like Brogan Morris and Alli Smeltzer have come organically through social media and been responsible for growing their own audience, as well as ours through their work as ambassadors.”

How will the next Team MuscleTech member be found? Below is a timeline for The Next MuscleTech Athlete Search:

FEBRUARY 14 - MARCH 13 - Call For Entries

MuscleTech fans will submit a video up to 60 seconds long on MuscleTech.com and their Instagram account telling us why they should be “The Next MuscleTech Athlete.” From there, up to 20 Semi Finalists will be selected based on originality, creativity, enthusiasm, engagement and being on-brand.

MARCH 16 - MAY 6 - The Semi Finals

The Semi Finalists will compete against other by creating three pieces of MuscleTech content around Shatter Ripped, all of which will be showcased on their social accounts. Whether it be through music, tutorials, motivational montages, or publicity stunts designed to draw awareness, Team MuscleTech has been designed with creative freedom in mind.

All content pieces will be judged by a series of MuscleTech officials, including current Team MuscleTech members based upon creativity, authenticity, engagement growth and being on-brand.

MAY 9 - MAY 13 - The Finals

Three Finalists will be selected and MuscleTech fans can cast their ballots for a winner on MuscleTech.com to select a champion.

MAY 15 - The Next MuscleTech Athlete is announced

The winner of The Next MuscleTech Athlete Search will be given a $10,000 USD contract to join Team MuscleTech, an opportunity to partake in a personal MuscleTech photo shoot and enough MuscleTech products to get them through the next 365 days.

“It’s with great pride that I and all of the other members of Team MuscleTech look forward to adding the newest member to the team,” said Michael Dean Johnson, a fitness coach, actor and current Team MuscleTech member. “This is an amazing opportunity for someone to share their passion for fitness, a unique subject matter expertise on all-things supplements and artistic talents with video, photo, sound and much, much more.”

For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the safest, most effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals.

To find more information about MuscleTech products, visit www.muscletech.com. Also follow us at www.facebook.com/muscletech and @MuscleTech on Twitter and Instagram for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

