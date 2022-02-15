MGI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of MoneyGram to Madison Dearborn Partners

MONSEY, N. Y., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGI) (“MGI”) acted in the best interests of MGI shareholders in approving the sale of MGI to Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) for $11.00 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On February 15, 2022, MGI announced an agreement for MDP to purchase all of the outstanding shares of MGI for $11.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the boards of both companies.

Our investigation concerns whether MGI’s board acted in the best interests of MGI shareholders in approving the sale to MDP, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates MGI shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street MGI price targets in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, one analyst has a price target for MGI of $12.25 per share.

