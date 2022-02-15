ALYI Builds Momentum In Shared Mobility Sector Expected To Reach $777 Billion By 2030

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company will publish a progress report update this Friday to the company’s 2022 strategic outlook to reach $10 million in organic revenue with the potential to reach a $50 million stretch revenue goal.

Yesterday, ALYI reported the company’s strategy to generate revenue beyond its electric vehicle sales by tapping into its potential to realize income through its EV Ecosystem partnerships is firming up.

Specifically, the company’s EV momentum within the shared mobility market is demonstrating increased potential to drive ALYI toward its stretch revenue goal. The shared mobility market reached $420 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $770 billion by 2030 .

Last month, ALYI published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

The presentation included details on ALYI’s initiative to build EV Ecosystem partners and to add value to its partners, in part with the introduction of investment opportunities for its partners.

This Friday, February 18, 2022, ALYI management will publish a progress report update to its 2022 strategic outlook providing details on how the company’s revenue growth outlook is firming up.

