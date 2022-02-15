iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation (iMBP) Teams With Amazon Web Services (AWS) Diagnostic Development Initiative

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation (iMBP) announces it has teamed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to aid in the development of its proprietary iPlatform™ technology. Selected through AWS's Diagnostic Development Initiative, iMBP and AWS are cooperatively working together in developing collective solutions to address COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Through the initiative, AWS - Amazon's cloud computing arm - invested in iMBP to best enable the translation and application of the iPlatform™ computational modeling capabilities on AWS. The support from AWS will advance iMBP's efforts in the in-silico modeling of COVID-19 biology for the development of affinity agents as a novel approach in addressing key complications associated with severe infection.

iMBP has already identified and validated key biological pathways and protein targets that play crucial roles in the development of severe COVID-19. This project was designed to utilize AWS services for the implementation of iPlatform™ to establish workable solutions in the shortest time possible.

In a statement from Dr. Urban A. Kiernan, the company founder and CEO, "We at iMetabolic Biopharma are incredibly excited to be working with AWS in establishing viable solutions to attack COVID-19. Their support is vital for iMBP's expansion into infectious disease, and we look forward to working with them in solving the challenges that lay before us."

Since its launch in March 2020, the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative has helped more than 85 organizations around the world, ranging from nonprofits and research institutions to startups and large businesses. To learn more, visit: www.aws.amazon.com/ddi.

"Cloud-powered diagnostic tools are critical in the fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases," said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Over the last year, AWS has seen inspirational results from the Diagnostic Development Initiative. We look forward to helping iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation and other organizations worldwide use the cloud to mitigate current and future infectious disease outbreaks."

About iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation.

iMetabolic Biopharma Corporation (iMBP) is an emerging technology platform biopharma company developing biologics for the treatment of a number of different diseases. By intersecting in silico biology and computational design with recombinant biotechnology, iMBP created its unique iPlatform™, a State-of-the-art TechBio solution that streamlines and enhances the drug discovery process. This allows iMBP to effectively and efficiently iterate through broad range of biology allowing for the development of safer, more effective and more versatile therapeutics at a lower price. With a pipeline of solutions currently in pre-clinical and early discovery stages, the deployment of iMBP's iPlatform™ is continually enabled looking to expand its pipeline assets. Strategically partnered with Ligand Pharmaceuticals, the company's current focus is to address unmet medical need in the areas of metabolic and cardiovascular disease. However, iPlatform™ assets are now expanding in neurodegenerative, renal and infectious disease. For more information about the company, please visit www.imbiopharma.com, email info@imbiopharma.com, or follow-on social media.

