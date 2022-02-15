SMC³ Announces 2022 Hybrid LTL Online Education Schedule

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC3, a leading transportation technology solution provider and industry educator, has announced the 2022 schedule for its less-than-truckload (LTL) hybrid online learning program. The five industry-recognized courses combine self-paced learning with live access to industry experts covering important supply chain topics. The courses provide shippers, 3PLs, carriers, freight forwarders and future supply chain leaders direct access to the knowledge they need and a convenient way to gain essential skills.

The hybrid program curriculum combines on-demand online courses, classroom-style lectures and exclusive weekly live seminar sessions with transportation industry thought leaders for in-depth knowledge sharing. Classes can be purchased individually or as a bundle.

Courses offered in the 2022 schedule include:

LTL201: The Fundamentals of LTL (February 17 - March 10) provides an overview on the basics of the LTL market, how carriers make money, final mile delivery and more topics shaping today's trucking industry.

focuses on the flow of freight from warehouse to rack and everything in between.

will highlight pricing fundamentals and calculations, classification, packaging and how to get the best rate for LTL freight.

covers the rules that impact LTL freight and how to minimize legal risks.

is a capstone course designed to guide students from theory to real-world LTL applications with the analytics, data and relationship-building that drive the business of LTL.

"The transportation industry is changing every single day," said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC3. "Between new challenges created by the pandemic and the long-standing issues it helped uncover, newcomers and seasoned professionals alike benefit from sharing knowledge, participating in live discussions and learning from industry-leading minds. Our hybrid learning approach helps students conveniently gain valuable insights to help secure the future of freight and move our industry forward."

SMC3 currently offers the industry's only path to LTL certification (CLTL), which is essential to career growth, gaining a competitive advantage and elevating expertise across the supply chain. In addition to once a week 60 minute live sessions, the hybrid courses also have an on-demand learning competent for flexible, convenient learning.

Options are available for individual, team and corporate learning, as well as course bundles. For more information about the 2022 hybrid learning schedule, visit https://www.smc3.com/onlinelearning/ or contact sales@smc3.com.

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC3 supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC3's peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

