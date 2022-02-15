SellMyTimeshareNow.com Sees Record Buyer Interest in 2021, Reaches $5 Billion in Lifetime Offers

Orlando, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, celebrates the continued strength of its timeshare resale and rental platform with a 68 percent increase in purchase and rental offer values year-over-year. In 2021, the Company drove more than 4.1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in over 48,000 offers—totaling more than $287 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com, exceeding pre-pandemic activity levels. The Company has delivered more than $5 billion in offers to buy or rent timeshares advertised on its platform since it was founded in 2003.

2021 saw consistent levels of above-average buyer activity, delivering at least 11,000 offers and more than $60 million in offer value in each quarter for the first time in the company’s history. This trend has been driven by continued high levels of new buyer inquiries and increasing levels of traveler confidence, along with sustained momentum due to continued targeted marketing efforts. The number of buyer offers increased nearly 12 percent compared to pre-COVID 2019, driving buyer offer values up by 32 percent.

“The sustained buyer interest we saw throughout 2021 was significant, especially when compared to the typical fluctuation we’ve seen in past years,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “Buyer activity on our marketplace has remained steadily above pre-pandemic levels in each of the past four quarters, and we’re seeing elevated buyer interest continue into the new year as well. With this increased level of activity, we encourage any timeshare owners interested in selling to consider using a reputable marketplace like SellMyTimeshareNow.com to advertise their vacation ownership interest.”

SMTN has maintained its focus on enhancing its technology, products, services, and marketing efforts, as well as continuing to add new staff across all departments to help maintain this forward progress and further support the brand’s growth. While global marketplace conditions have contributed to these record levels of interest and demand, the company’s efforts have clearly proven effective in driving both buyers and sellers to its platform, further solidifying SMTN as a leader in timeshare resale and rental.

Looking forward, the Company remains optimistic that the leisure travel sector will continue to drive demand, with travel throughout the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean leading the way. Following a full year of increased activity, it is clear that there is elevated interest among individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, and the Company is confident that trend will continue.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world’s most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 4 million visits and producing over $230 million in purchase and rental offers for advertisers annually.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising, and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs, and timeshare management companies.