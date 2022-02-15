FirstBank Closes Out the Year with Record Income and Growth

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced year-over-year double-digit percentage increases in assets, deposits, and income in the fourth quarter of 2021.



At the end of December, FirstBank’s assets totaled $28.9 billion, up 17.9 percent. Total deposits were $26.6 billion, up 21.6 percent from the same time last year. Net income grew by 30.2 percent to $309.4 million, while net loans increased 4.9 percent year-over-year to $13.6 billion.

“Among many accomplishments, our team provided more than 5,800 mortgages and over 1,600 real estate loans to customers in 2021 – an exceptional level of production,” said FirstBank CEO, Jim Reuter. “We are starting the new year in a strong position, largely due to the hard work shown by our dedicated team members.”

FirstBank ended 2021 with its annual “Give It Forward” program, where executives and market presidents surprised unsuspecting customers with Visa Gift Cards to provide financial support ahead of the holidays. Recipients were encouraged to “Give It Forward” and donate to a charity of their choice on Colorado Gives Day , an annual 24-hour giving event presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank.

This year, Coloradans raised a record-breaking $54.4 million for more than 3,000 local nonprofits. FirstBank has been the presenting partner of Colorado Gives Day since its inception 12 years ago and has been instrumental in helping the program raise over $360 million for nonprofits statewide.

“Colorado Gives Day makes an enormous impact on Colorado nonprofits, so to see it grow and succeed each year is a privilege,” continued Reuter. "FirstBank’s participation in this day of giving is one example of banking for good in action.”

