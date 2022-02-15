JScreen Honors February as National Cancer Prevention Month

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JScreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases, announces its participation in National Cancer Prevention Month in February of 2022. JScreen is focused on raising awareness about hereditary cancers and works in association with Emory University's Department of Human Genetics to make cancer genetic testing affordable and accessible. To do this, JScreen offers its CancerGEN test: an easy, at-home saliva test that screens for genetic risks for many types of cancer. The mission of JScreen is to ensure healthy futures through genetic testing and education, and it will be stepping up that mission this February.

The pandemic has made clear to everyone the importance of healthcare and taking preventative measures against disease. With the majority of Cancer Awareness Months occurring in the fall, such as Breast Cancer in October, and Prostate and Ovarian Cancer in September, JScreen emphasizes the importance of maintaining the same level of awareness year-round. CancerGEN, JScreen's cancer genetic test, analyzes more than 60 cancer susceptibility genes associated with hereditary risks for breast, ovarian, prostate, colorectal, skin, and many other cancers. If a person tests positive, they are able to take action for the prevention or early detection of associated cancers. By providing convenient, at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, education, and genetic counseling services, JScreen strives to minimize the incidence of hereditary cancers and helps to ensure bright and healthy futures.

"We understand the financial challenges and accessibility issues facing many Americans," says Hillary Regelman, Director of National Outreach and Marketing at JScreen. "We know from statistics that half of all men and a third of all women will develop cancer at some point in their lives. We are working toward a future where those numbers aren't quite so staggering, and that starts with awareness and eliminating barriers to genetic testing."

Getting tested through JScreen is easy. All one has to do to receive the simple at-home test is to sign up online. The person will then provide a saliva sample and use the pre-paid postage to mail it in (JScreen was quarantine-friendly even before the pandemic). JScreen's tests use state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology to ensure highly accurate results. The robust cancer testing panel includes genes that are actionable, meaning something can be done to help prevent cancer if a person tests positive. JScreen provides results in three weeks or less. A unique feature of JScreen's process is that it provides access to licensed genetic counselors who provide consults via phone or secure video conferencing to ensure that people understand their results.

In addition to their CancerGEN test, JScreen offers ReproGEN, a reproductive carrier screening test that gives prospective parents information about the risk of genetic diseases in their future children so they can plan for the health of their families.

As a not-for-profit home education and genetic screening program, one of JScreen's goals is to make testing affordable. With insurance, CancerGEN costs $199 and ReproGEN costs $149, and genetic counseling is included. JScreen offers need-based financial assistance for qualifying individuals.

The proof of JScreen's passion for saving lives is in the incredible stories they hear, the healthy babies that are born, and the people who now take action to avoid future cancer diagnoses. As the team at JScreen likes to say: "We are a small team with a huge footprint."

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

973.405.4600

hayden@bendergrouppr.com

Related Images











Image 1: JScreen









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment