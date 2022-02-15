Explora BioLabs Opens New Preclinical Vivarium in S. San Francisco, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explora BioLabs, a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based in San Diego, opened a new facility in January.

The new vivarium, located at East Jamie Court in The East Side neighborhood of South San Francisco, is Explora BioLabs' seventh San Francisco facility.

The new East Jamie Court location provides biotechnology companies with fully managed outsourced vivarium and research space, as well as access to local preclinical research services and Ph.D.-level staff. The East Jamie Court facility also provides necropsy services. The facility allows researchers to focus on their science while Explora BioLabs' staff handles the preclinical in vivo management, husbandry, logistics, and compliance requirements. Explora BioLabs facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and operations, all of which are validated through AAALAC accreditation, NIH/OLAW assurance, and best-in-class health monitoring.

The East Jamie Court facility gives biotechnology companies a convenient and easily accessible location from which to focus on their science. The facility is approximately:

5.5 miles from San Francisco International Airport and two miles from the Park 'N Fly airport shuttle station

1.6 miles away from the nearest train station

Less than two miles from two of South San Francisco's top biotech incubator spaces

This facility joins four others in Explora BioLabs' national Vivarium-as-a-Service™ network that are currently scheduled to open in 2022. The network is designed for biotechnology companies that are not yet ready or able to invest in their own vivaria, and for those who have outgrown their current research space and need supplemental solutions. Other facilities in Explora BioLabs' national network are distributed throughout California (San Francisco and San Diego); Boston, Mass.; and Seattle, Wash. (opening 2022). This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research while maintaining the flexibility to relocate or co-locate knowing they will have reliable, highest-quality facilities nearby.

"We're proud to open another turnkey, high-quality in vivo facility," said Sandy Paige, Explora BioLabs' CEO. "There's a great need for vivarium services in South San Francisco, and we're excited to expand access to our services there. This facility adds to Explora's existing footprint in South San Francisco, and we're actively looking for additional San Francisco opportunities. With the large rooms this facility offers, we're confident researchers will find it a comfortable, indispensable part of their team's research."

About Explora BioLabs

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early-stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora's service portfolio is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in the preclinical in vivo workflow. As part of Explora's contract research package, staff can assist in or run comprehensive preclinical studies for clients in the event of capacity or expertise limitations.

Explora BioLabs' national vivarium network provides biotechnology clients with on- and off-site vivarium services including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight, and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora also runs preclinical contract research studies including full-solution and/or a-la-carte in vivo services. Explora's CRO services include the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology and IVIS imaging, metabolism, pain, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas; and pharmacokinetics and non-GLP toxicology studies.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.

