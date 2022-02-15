Automox Expands Partner Ecosystem with Rapid7 and ServiceNow

Boulder, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, today announced new partnerships with Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), who is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform, and ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company. The addition of Rapid7 and ServiceNow to Automox’s partner ecosystem helps modern organizations keep their endpoints configured and secured, and shortens the time of exposure to vulnerabilities.

The ability for companies to gain full visibility into their environment and to act quickly continues to be IT’s biggest challenge, and it’s putting businesses at risk. IT is often saddled with clunky, legacy tools that don’t connect with one another and compound operational complexity. Rather than add yet another disparate tool into the mix, Automox is partnering with the leading companies in IT to seamlessly integrate with the tools and services already found in modern IT and SecOps environments. The capabilities offered within Automox’s partner ecosystem allow IT teams to fix vulnerabilities fast, slash cost and complexity, boost workforce productivity and, ultimately, reclaim their time.

“We’re in the business of enabling our customers to act on their infrastructure with extreme speed and a high level of confidence,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. “Building out deep integrations with partners like Rapid7 and ServiceNow enables IT Operators to gain more leverage out of the IT and SecOps tooling they already have deployed. Cloud-native ITOps puts more time back into the IT budget for critical projects and the confidence to be able to leave your work - at work.”

Address vulnerabilities fast with Rapid7

The Automox Plugin for the Rapid7 Insight Platform helps IT teams address vulnerabilities faster and improve cross-team collaboration. Vulnerability detection reports generated by the Rapid7 InsightVM are automatically uploaded within Automox and prioritized into single-click remediation actions. Users can also perform device data queries and get insights and alerts directly in Slack or Microsoft Teams.

“Finding, prioritizing and patching or remediating vulnerabilities today is often a slow, tedious process for Security and IT teams,” said Cynthia Stanton, senior vice president, vulnerability risk management at Rapid7. “By partnering with Automox, we can now improve Automox customers’ ability to manage vulnerability risk and reduce the time between vulnerability detection and remediation. Risk reduction can now be achieved in a fraction of the time and with single-click patch deployment, leaving organizations less exposed to cyber threats.”

Unify reporting and streamline workflows with ServiceNow

The Automox and ServiceNow integration empowers IT organizations to unleash the power of their data with a consolidated and trusted reporting structure. As a member of the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program, Automox asset data can be automatically synchronized within the Now Platform® to immediately expand intelligence and strengthen data-driven decision making.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Jeff Hausman, SVP & GM, IT workflows operations management at ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have Automox integrate its Automox Service Graph Connector to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.”

The Automox Plugin for Rapid7 Insight Platform is available at the Rapid7 Extension Library, and the Service Graph Connector for Automox is available for download at the ServiceNow Store. For more information on the partnership integrations, see the additional resources below.

