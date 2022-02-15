Cologix Announces Over 200MW Hyperscale Edge Data Center Expansion in North America

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today its commitment and further investment to accelerate expansion of its hyperscale edge data center portfolio. In addition, Cologix announced a new name for its hyperscale edge data centers, Scalelogix. This name captures Cologix’s mission to provide cloud-first products and services that scale digital infrastructure for the hyperscale market at the digital edge.

“As we support our customers’ growing businesses and continue to invest in the digital infrastructure that underpins the growth of the digital economy, Cologix will aggressively expand its hyperscale edge data center footprint,” said Cologix Chief Executive Officer Bill Fathers. “We will develop Scalelogix data centers in our current and new markets across North America to match customer demand. We’ve seen exponential growth in applications that need to be located at the very edge of fixed, 5G and public cloud networks and Scalelogix data centers are uniquely able to meet this demand in our markets.”

According to the market study Hyperscale Data Center Market Size & Share Forecast Report 2021—2027 by Global Marketing Insight, Inc., the hyperscale data center market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $60 billion by 2027. The report further states that the hyperscale data center market exceeded $20 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow by 15% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 due to growth in 5G, IoT devices and the increasing use of online services globally.

Scalelogix Data Center Portfolio

Scalelogix data centers are strategically located with carrier hotels and annexes at Cologix campuses and highly customizable and interconnected with access to Cologix’s network-dense ecosystem of 600+ networks across North America and 29 cloud onramps, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

Cologix currently operates three, multi-tenant Scalelogix data centers in Columbus, OH and Montreal, Canada, comprising 440K SQFT and 70MW of power.

Cologix has announced to build three additional Scalelogix data centers in Ashburn, VA, Columbus, OH and Silicon Valley, CA, comprising 1M SQFT and 200MW of power.

“Scalelogix is Cologix’s answer to meet the growing needs for our customers,” added Fathers. “With its massive scale and integration into the Cologix platform, Scalelogix brings together and connects the digital infrastructure and ecosystem that today’s businesses require for success by leveraging high-speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure access to fixed, 5G and public cloud networks that enable greater application performance and lower overall distribution costs.”

Additional Resources

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment