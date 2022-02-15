VisiSonics to Showcase Its Acoustic Measurement and Visualization Solutions at HPA Tech Retreat 2022

Executives from VisiSonics will participate in Supersession panel on overcoming on-set virtual production sound challenges and have been selected for the Retreat’s Innovation Zone



Spherical AV camera detects acoustic trouble spots, improving likelihood of preserving initially spoken dialogue to minimize post processing and need for expensive, inferior ADR

VisiSonics’ acoustic measurement and visualization solutions are already used in the automotive, aerospace and venue architecture industries, as well as academia and R&D

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, today announced plans to showcase its 5/64 Audio Visual Camera at the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Tech Retreat 2022, demonstrating the acoustic measurement and visualization technology’s potential to substantially reduce film production costs through optimization of virtual production set acoustics. HPA Tech Retreat is Feb. 21-24 at the Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.



VisiSonics will participate in the Retreat’s Feb. 22 virtual-production-focused Supersession, joining the panel: Final Sample - On Set Virtual Production Sound Challenges. Company leadership will also demonstrate the spherical AV camera in the Retreat’s Innovation Zone and be available for discussion during a breakfast roundtable, Feb. 22 from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. PST.

"In-Camera VFX poses unique challenges in acoustics, in that the stage often becomes an echo chamber," said Erik Weaver, director of adaptive production for the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California and program co-creator for this year’s HPA Supersession. "VisiSonics’ spherical AV camera offers solutions that previously were only theoretical. We are excited to examine this product's potential at HPA Tech Retreat 2022.”

The 5/64 Audio Visual Camera consists of five video cameras and 64 microphones mounted on the surface of an aluminum sphere. Using VisiSonics’ user-friendly FINDr software, the Audio Visual Camera creates a visual panorama showing “hot spots” that highlight the location and pressure level of sounds. Although new to the film industry, VisiSonics’ acoustic diagnostics solutions are already used in the automotive, aerospace and venue architecture industries, as well as academia and research & development.

Virtual film production is extremely expensive, and even more so once principal photography commences. By using VisiSonics’ 5/64 Audio Visual Camera before shooting begins, production teams can measure sound and detect trouble spots, allowing for the mitigation of sound issues to minimize post-production or the need for automated dialogue replacement, known as ADR.

“Every performance is unique, so if a film crew fails to capture usable audio of an actor’s best take, it diminishes that magical moment, and the sound becomes difficult – and costly – to recreate,” said Adam O’Donovan, VisiSonics chief technology officer and co-founder. “The VisiSonics’ 5/64 Audio Visual Camera quickly shows sound engineers the precise origin of issues, allowing for mitigation and the more likely preservation of initially recorded dialogue.”

VisiSonics will demonstrate its entire portfolio of solutions in HPA Tech Retreat’s Innovation Zone, including its RealSpace 3D Spatial Audio, which can be used by consumer electronics manufacturers as well as content creators to enhance end-user performance.

About VisiSonics

