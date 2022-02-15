No Fade Fresh Launches at Hy-Vee Stores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The No Fade Fresh semi-permanent color depositing shampoos and conditioners are now available at Hy-Vee stores. The retailer will carry the shampoos and conditioners in the shades of Light Pink, Purple Bordeaux, Icy Silver Platinum and Natural Brown.

“We are pleased to introduce our No Fade Fresh products to the Hy-Vee shopper. We know that this new offering will cater to the customer that is looking for salon-quality hair color at an economical price. We are incremental to the other products currently carried in the hair color category, as our product works as an enhancement to both box hair color, as well as salon color,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “We are excited to be partners with a quality retailer to offer safe, clean, salon-quality hair color to Hy-Vee shoppers.”

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery retailer operating more than 285 stores throughout Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

No Fade Fresh has an entire line of color depositing shampoo and conditioner duos in pastels, vivid, and natural colors. The products are $14.99 each, and allow the consumer to keep their hair “salon fresh.”

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus a stand alone BondHeal product . Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

http://nofadefresh.com

No Fade Fresh is “Clean Beauty Hair Color” that was created by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

