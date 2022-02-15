Real estate veteran Erminio Grasso named new CEO of MLS PIN

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Property Information Network, Inc. (MLS PIN), New England’s largest multiple listing service and one of the top 10 largest in the nation, today announces Erminio Grasso, a successful real estate brokerage veteran, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.



Grasso replaces retiring and iconic President and CEO Kathy Condon of Osterville, Mass., who has been in the real estate industry for 44 years and grew MLS PIN into an industry leader during her 23-year tenure.

Grasso comes to MLS PIN with over 18 years at Coldwell Banker Realty. He was Regional Vice President, Boston Region, managing 15 offices and over 1,500 sales associates. Grasso’s track record of creating growth and delivering results catapulted the Boston region to one of the top regions in all Coldwell Banker nationally. Grasso also served as a Board member of MLS PIN for several years.

MLS PIN, which serves more than 45,000 customers within six New England states and New York, is a Realtor/Broker-owned and Realtor/Broker-led shareholder corporation.

“MLS PIN is known for fielding one of the most experienced and customer-centric leadership groups – all of whom are MLS experts,” Grasso said. “Together with this talented team, MLS PIN will continue to find innovative ways that serve our broker and agent customers and strengthen our bond and, at the same time, maximize stockholder value.”

Roy Walker, MLS PIN Board Chair and Vice President/Managing Broker Coldwell Banker Realty - Cambridge, said the strategic appointment of Grasso brings to MLS PIN’s leadership an experienced broker’s view to its helm, backed by 22 years of sales and operations management accomplishments.

“As a native New Englander, Erminio understands our area’s unique needs, including our politics and our culture,” Walker said. “Most importantly, after two decades in the brokerage world, he deeply understands our customers and has proven his ability to grow businesses and get things done.”

MLS veteran Holly Haines, Chief Operating Officer, notes “Erminio is a people person first, and that’s an important culture fit for our leadership team. He brings a valued perspective as a brokerage industry leader, something our customers will benefit from.”

Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Melissa Lindberg, an industry veteran, added that few MLSs in the country are broker-owned, and among those, few have leaders who come from the brokerage side of the business. “For MLSs to not just survive but to thrive in the future, success will come from how we serve our brokerage customers and anticipate their needs. That is why MLS PIN will continue to flourish as an industry leader,” Lindberg stated.

MLS PIN is also known for its track record of growth. Over the past 20 years, MLS PIN has quadrupled in size, from 11,000 customers to more than 45,000 today, a trajectory that Grasso is excited to continue and increase.

With his leadership team, Grasso will guide an MLS known for its focus on customer service. MLS PIN describes itself as being “personable, welcoming, and fun, with a tight-knit team so well-known by customers, they often call in and ask for staff members by name.”

“Every brokerage customer, whether they have five agents or five hundred, must find great value in what we provide them at MLS PIN,” Grasso said, noting that among his first activities will be meeting brokers throughout the markets they serve, face-to-face.

“MLS PIN has all the right pieces in place with grit for doing new things that help our customers grow their businesses. That is our heritage, and we will find ways to do even more,” Grasso said.

Grasso graduated from Merrimack College in North Andover with a Bachelor of Science degree.

About MLS PIN

As the largest multiple listing service in New England, MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) connects over 45,000 real estate professionals and millions of consumers throughout the six New England states and New York. MLS PIN’s flagship application, Pinergy, is designed and developed in-house, regularly implementing new features based on customer input. Real estate professionals gain access to more than 12,500 current on-market properties and 3.9 million off-market properties. MLS PIN provides in-person training, webinars, customer care seven days a week, and a growing list of third-party offerings. The Realtor/Broker-owned shareholder corporation is centrally located in Shrewsbury, MA. Discover more at mlspin.com.

Note: REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.﻿

