WaveDancer Blockchain approved for use on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer (Nasdaq:WAVD), a transformational leading-edge technology company, announced today that its groundbreaking supply chain management blockchain platform is being offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud to support secure supply chain requirements for critical government missions. Fueled by Amazon Web Services, WaveDancer’s blockchain is a new technology engine for cloud services. WaveDancer first developed its blockchain as part of advanced research and development in support of a global national security-focused organization. The ground-breaking technology that was developed is now being made available to the entirety of the United States Government.



This move releases the power of an operational blockchain on the AWS GovCloud for all U.S. Government agencies. WaveDancer’s mission critical technology provides the capabilities our government partners need – managing “big data” and sensitive information while using blockchain to provide visibility and discern access and controls for complex global operations. The deployment to GovCloud this month is the first of many steps WaveDancer will implement to continue to integrate cutting edge solutions for the United States Government.

Jamie Benoit, CEO of WaveDancer said, “I’m ecstatic that just 60 days after partnering with Gray Matters, we are able to announce our blockchain enabled technology has made it through the rigorous AWS process and will now be available in the AWS GovCloud Marketplace. As part of our larger transformation, this move will enable government customers in need of cloud-based blockchain solutions to reach WaveDancer’s unique capabilities and will enhance the ability of our government partners to better solve complex global supply chain and logistics problems.”

Jeff Gerald, WaveDancer’s chief blockchain developer said, “Our unique combination of blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities provides the U.S. Government with a scalable, secure and solution-driven offering for worldwide, complex supply chain challenges. We know many government organizations face similar problems and this launch underscores our total commitment to enabling the entire US Government.”

WaveDancer’s blockchain will soon be made available in the AWS GovCloud Marketplace portal.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of zero trust software solutions, specializing in secure supply chain management, asset tracking and security. Our software solutions are in production in support of the complex global missions of US Government customers.

