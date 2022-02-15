GREATER GOOD CHARITIES RAISES MORE THAN $150,000 FOR ESSENTIAL PET FOOD AFTER SUCCESSFUL SHELTER BOWL CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING $25K MATCH FROM PURINA

Seattle, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that works to help people, pets and the planet, raised more than $150,000 in cash donations during the 7th Annual Shelter Bowl to help deliver much needed food for shelter pets across the nation. Purina generously matched donations to provide an additional $25,000 donation of its nutritious, science-backed pet food, bringing the total Shelter Bowl impact to more than 3 million meals for shelter pets across the U.S.

“One of the biggest expenses of animal shelters is feeding the pets in their care, and the impact of the pandemic, staffing shortages, and recent unprecedented natural disasters have made it even more challenging for many of them,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “This pet food donation will help free up resources at animal shelters to allocate funds elsewhere, like helping pets in their care with medical needs.”

This donation of 3 million pet meals is distributed through the Greater Good Charities’ network, which has the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program. Each year, during the Shelter Bowl, Purina matches cash donations in support of the program from the public by donating an equal value of its healthy, nutritious, science-backed pet food.

“Purina is committed to supporting animal shelters and the pets they care for,” said Rachel Duncan, Pet Welfare Specialist at Purina. “We are proud to join fellow pet lovers in fundraising for this incredible event and very thankful for our partnership with Greater Good Charities so together we can make an even bigger, more targeted impact on the shelter community.”

For the past 7 years, Greater Good Charities has joined forces with Purina for the annual Shelter Bowl to raise donations that are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide. To date, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 16.7 million meals for shelter dogs and cats.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.