Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular And Inflammatory Diseases Will Further Fuel The Sales Of Softgel Capsules Suppliers in 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global softgel capsules market is expected to thrive on a wide variety being offered by manufacturers, while increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases will further fuel the sales of suppliers over the coming years.



“With rise in application in the pharmaceutical industry, softgel capsule manufacturers are focusing on developing a flurry of products such as gelatin type-A, gelatin type-B, and hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), to name a few,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

According to the report, North America will have a major share of the global industry value, while Asia Pacific will register the most impressive growth. In a nutshell, rising adoption in diverse applications, starting from vitamin supplements to medicines, coupled with heavy investments by industry players, will cater to industry growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Softgel Capsules Market Report Scope:

The latest report on ‘softgel capsules’ by Fact.MR provides detailed analysis on the global industry growth scope, potential, demand-supply patterns, and crucial factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

According to the report, stakeholders will eye lucrative markets such as North America, Europe, and Latin America, while high requirement for gelatin softgel capsules will have significant contribution to industry growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Market CAGR Value 5.5% No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, and Others Report Coverage • Market Forecasts

• Brand Share Analysis

• Competition Intelligence

• DROT Analysis

• Market Dynamics and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape of Softgel Capsules Market:

With the competition getting stricter, softgel capsule manufactures are developing a wider variety of products in order to fully leverage the industry’s potential.

For instance,

Catalent, Inc. launched its new Joint Comfort Softgel containing LONGVIDA ® , Cognitive Support Softgel featuring Neumentix™, and others, over the last 5 years.

, Cognitive Support Softgel featuring Neumentix™, and others, over the last 5 years. KD Pharma Group launched its new extensive KD Nutra® Softgel Solutions a couple of years back.

List of Key Players in Softgel Capsules Market:

Capsugel (Lonza) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Guangdong, China)

Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aenova Holding GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (California, U.S.)

Curtis Health Caps (Wielkopolskie, Poland)

EuroCaps Ltd (South Wales, UK)

Other prominent players



Softgel Capsules Market Segmentation:

Softgel Capsules Type Outlook

Gelatin-based/Animal-based

Non-animal-based

Softgel Capsules Application

Antacid and anti-flatulent preparations

Anti-anemic preparations

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs

Cough and cold preparations

Health supplement

Vitamin and dietary supplement

Pregnancy

Softgel Capsules Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization

Key Insights & Findings Covered in Softgel Capsules Market:

The gelatin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its advantages over any other excipient in the excipient industry

The vitamins and dietary supplements segment held the largest share in 2021 in the application outlook

Nutraceutical held the largest revenue-generating segment in manufacturer market, owing to the Increasing awareness of health supplements among developing nations and growing number of production houses, and surge in sales due to Covid-19 pandemic

North America held the largest share in the market due to the Improved production technology, presence of major players within the region and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Softgel Capsules Market,

According to a report titled “Pharmaceutical Industry in India: Invest in Pharma Sector”, published by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency on 22nd March 2021, India’s pharmaceutical industry ranks 3rd in the world for production by volume and 14th by value, while the country has the largest number of US-FDA-compliant pharma plants outside the United States. This explains why softgel capsule suppliers are drawn towards India in order to increase their sales footprint.

Which Product Accounts for High Revenue of Softgel Capsule Market Providers?

Presently, gelatin softgel capsules are the most sought-after in terms of product, and are set to remain in the leading position through 2031. Various features make them highly preferred across diverse end uses, such as-

Full protection and encapsulation of sensitive ingredients from tampering

Ideal for fat-soluable formulations and oils

Better in terms of digestion



Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

