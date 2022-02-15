Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company has announced they have joined the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) effective January 2022. The membership demonstrates their commitment to the success of plastic recycling and the future of the industry.



“As a company focused on delivering sustainable solutions to serve the next generation, we are excited to collaborate with the Association of Plastic Recyclers to educate and advance plastic recycling,” says Evan Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Glenroy. “We are continuing to evolve flexible packaging to create a truly circular economy.”

The TruRenu™ sustainable flexible packaging portfolio from Glenroy features high-barrier, recyclable pouches and film laminations that qualify for the How2Recycle® store drop-off label program and the NexTrex™ Recycling Program, high-barrier post-consumer recycled (PCR) pouches and film laminations made with up to 53% recycled content, the award winning premade STANDCAP Pouch in a PCR format with up to 48% recycled content, and the new recycle-ready premade STANDCAP Pouch, an innovative 100% Polyethylene structure engineered to enable the future of recycling.

“Polyethylene film and flexible packaging is a fast-growing segment for consumer brands,” says Kara Pochiro, VP of Communications & Public Affairs at the Association of Plastic Recyclers. “APR is pleased to welcome Glenroy, a company committed to sustainability, to work with us to ensure a clean stream of material flows to recyclers from retail store drop-off bins and potentially from residential curbside collection in the future.”

About the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is The Voice of Plastics Recycling®. As the international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, membership includes independent recycling companies of all sizes, processing numerous resins, as well as consumer product companies, equipment manufacturers, testing laboratories, organizations, and others committed to the success of plastics recycling. APR advocates the recycling of all plastics. Visit www.PlasticsRecyling.org for more information.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

