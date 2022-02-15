From Mini Home Offices to a 6,000 Square Foot Educational Community Garden, Northwesterners Can See All the Latest Trends and Services for the Home at Seattle Home & Garden Show 2022

How COVID has Transformed the Design of the Northwest Home



SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From urban gardening to working at home, Northwesterners will be able to see all the latest products, services and trends for the home when the Seattle Home & Garden Show, the nation’s oldest and largest consumer home show, opens its doors February 26 – March 6 at Lumen Field Event Center.

COVID has reshaped the design of the Northwest home, say Seattle Home & Garden Show exhibitors, who represent the leading building, design and landscape professionals in the region. Carving out more private spaces for remote working and learning, urban gardening and urban farming (including raising small farm animals and growing your own produce) and increased interest in home recreation and entertainment, from saunas and spas to game rooms, are among the top trends the public can see at this year’s show as we enter the third year of the pandemic.

“Overall, people are spending more money than ever making their homes their castles as the pandemic progresses,” said Michael Kalian, executive director for the Seattle Home & Garden Show. “The Seattle Home & Garden Show is an ideal opportunity for the public to learn more about the latest trends and products for the home, in a single venue, no matter the size of their project.“

Among the top features at the Seattle Home & Garden Show are:

Yard to Table, a 6,000 square educational community garden showcasing the latest in urban gardening, urban farming, hobby gardening and homesteading, complete with live small farm animals and seminars on topics ranging from beekeeping to raising chickens

The Mini-O, a complete mini backyard office that is fully climate controlled (including A/C and an electric fireplace heater) and can easily be relocated if you move

A 20 x 80 foot game room exhibit featuring the latest in game room equipment

LANFest, an onsite computer gaming event in conjunction with Best Buy for gamers of all ages

Swim/Bike/Run for Habitat, an onsite fundraiser for affordable housing where the public can sign up to compete by swimming, biking or running, with proceeds donated to Habitat for Humanity

Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars on all things for exterior and interior home improvement

“Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine – one-year subscription with ticket purchase

Parking

Plenty of parking will be available at Lumen Field Event Center Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase courtesy of BECU and Aqua Quip.

COVID Precautions

The Seattle Home & Garden Show along with Lumen Field Event Center are taking all the necessary safety precautions to welcome visitors back safely. Please visit https://www.lumenfield.com/plan-your-visit/health-safety for the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines before attending the show.

About the Seattle Home & Garden Show

Seattle Home & Garden Show runs Saturday, February 26 – Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lumen Field Event Center. Show hours are: Saturdays & Sundays 10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday 11 AM – 5 PM. Admission is $15.00 Adults, $10.00 Seniors (60+), $9.00 Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home & Garden Show at Lumen Field Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. E-tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip. “Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free.

The Seattle Home & Garden Show is sponsored by Master Builders Association and The Seattle Times. Toyota Official Show Vehicle.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Belinda Young, 206-932-3145, byoung@bypr.com; Jeremy Young, 206-291-3818, jyoung@bypr.com