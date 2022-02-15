Appnovation Named on New Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work List

VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital partner Appnovation has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must have been Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past 12 months and must have completed a hybrid work questionnaire. Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on responses to a Hybrid Work Readiness Index and organizational workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work.

With a blended approach to the employee experience, Appnovation provides a flexible work environment that accommodates the diverse working preferences of employees, supports work-life balance and promotes mental health wellness.

“No matter how employees are working, we want to empower our teams and continue to foster passion, engagement and a people-first approach despite the constant change we’re living through,” said Scott Wassmer, GM Americas. “We’re continually iterating our processes so our teams can work seamlessly from anywhere, including coming together when and how they need to.”

Appnovation has implemented a number of employee-sponsored engagement initiatives since the beginning of the pandemic. Employees are invited to participate in a number of interest-based classes like virtual dance classes, weekly yoga and meditation, and occasional cooking and mixology classes, bringing together employees from across teams and regions for an opportunity to connect.

Inclusion on the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work list follows other industry recognition Appnovation has recently earned, including two 2021 MobileWebAwards, two MUSE Creative Awards, and shortlisted for the prestigious The One Show awards in the Design category.

Appnovation continues to experience rapid growth through its people and clients, and is currently hiring for a range of positions. Learn more about joining Appnovation and view available roles here.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

