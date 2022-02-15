Oakland Restaurant Week Returns, March 18-27, 2022

Oakland, California, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Oakland announces the return of its popular Oakland Restaurant Week, March 18-27, 2022. Featuring specially-designed dining experiences and offers from local gems and food trucks, to Michelin-starred restaurants and newly opened eateries—it’s 10 days of lunch and dinner specials, and infinite possibilities of deliciousness. Diners are invited to support local restaurants and literally “Feast Your Way through the East Bay.”

Launched in 2010, Oakland Restaurant Week is an annual dining promotion presented by Visit Oakland, a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. The 10-day celebration highlights the flavors of Oakland and is designed to support local establishments, enticing diners with menu offerings and experiences made available only during the 10 days from March 18-27, 2022.

“Come discover Oakland and all the richness it has to offer,” says Peter Gamez, Visit Oakland President & CEO. “I love Restaurant Week as we get to experience Michelin-star restaurants, to the most innovative food trucks in the country. Our vibrant neighborhoods are just the backdrop as your senses come alive with every bite,” he continues. “Oakland is ready to show off what we have to offer in the culinary scene.”

Following an especially challenging year, Visit Oakland is focused on supporting the eclectic Oakland restaurant community with a swift, rapid...and delicious recovery. Oakland Restaurant Week is offered at no cost for any and all Oakland restaurants to participate. Participating restaurants create new and unique offerings from family-style dinners, special menu items, prix fixe menus, ingredient-driven tastings and more. It’s an invitation for the community, locals and visitors alike to Eat. Drink. Repeat.

The community and fabric of Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene of unexpected pairings and fusion-style flavors. Favorite foodie hot-spots include Jack London Square and Temescal to Uptown and Fruitvale, to name a few. A sample of featured restaurants: Agave Uptown, A16, Italian Colors, ChopBar, Duende, District, Sobre Mesa, Shinmai, Home of Chicken & Waffles, Eating Saigon, Perle Fine Wines & Cocktails, OakCali Cafe, and more.

All Oakland Restaurant Week participants will feature lunch and/or dinner menus at six different price points:

Lunch Pricing Tiers will be offered at $10, $15, $25

Dinner Pricing Tiers will be offered $25, $40, $60

During the entirety of Restaurant Week, visitors to Oakland are highly encouraged to eat, drink...and stay. Visit Oakland will offer special accommodation and travel packages including discounted rates from select hotel and transportation partners.

Complete lists of participating hotels, restaurants, menus, special events, and reservations are available on OaklandRestaurantWeek.org. Participating restaurants will be searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, meal type, and price point. Through a partnership with OpenTable, reservations (strongly recommended) can be made directly from the Oakland Restaurant Week page. Media partners include Diablo Magazine, San Francisco Magazine, and East Bay Times.

About Visit Oakland

Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. Visit Oakland offers a wide variety of complimentary services and materials for travelers interested in visiting Oakland. For more information, check out VisitOakland.com. Want to share the Oakland love with the world? Follow @VisitOakland on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

PHOTOS Dropbox

CONTACT Beth Schnitzer | 917.287.7064 | beth@spritzsf.com

SOCIAL FB @VisitOakland | IG @VisitOakland | LinkedIn | YouTube

HASHTAGS #ORW22 #oaklandrestaurantweek #orw #oaklandsmallbusiness #oaklandfoodie #oaklandeats #oaklandrestaurants #keepitoakland #OaklandLetsEat #FeastYourWay

Attachments