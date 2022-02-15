Personal Trainers Ready to Inspire the World to Fitness®

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even if people exercised on their own during the past two years, it's not the same as working one-on-one with a personal trainer. Positive health results matter more than ever, and that's exactly what IDEA Health & Fitness Association supports with an annual event that prepares personal trainers to grow their businesses and design cutting-edge fitness programs.

IDEA® Personal Trainer Institute returns to Alexandria, Virginia, Feb. 24-27, and hundreds of top personal trainers will attend this interactive educational experience that offers a deep dive into:

the latest research about how to help people lose weight;

how exercise supports mental health;

the best ways to safely transition from pandemic inertia to healthy activity;

new training methods and equipment; and

strategies to re-enter a stagnant market.

IDEA Health & Fitness Association, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, has remained dedicated to helping the fitness industry navigate a difficult time, during which many gyms shuttered their doors, cutting people off from their health and wellness routines. Personal trainers are eager to reconnect with top-level education that empowers them to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Eugene Lloyd, owner, 713 Fitness Coaching, Bel Air, Maryland, is looking forward to returning to live, in-person events and plans to use the information he learns at IDEA Personal Trainer Institute to further refine his clients' workouts. "Many of my clients, some of whom are still virtual, can see the challenges with maintaining the same level of strength they gained prior to the lockdown," says Lloyd. "For many of the virtual clients, this remained the only option, as travel has been throttled to certain areas; conversely, my clients who are back face-to-face are regaining lost strength and exploring new goals. They're extremely happy to be back training in the studio."

Now, more than ever, it's critical that Americans feel motivated to exercise. A recent study in JAMA Internal Medicine Journal found that 110,000 deaths per year could be prevented if adults over 40 exercised for just 10 minutes a day, and yet so few people know how to get started. Personal trainers have always been on the frontlines of motivation and movement miracles, and IDEA is proud to connect them with clients through highly qualified information.

"The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the fitness industry and, by proxy, fitness consumers," says Amy Boone Thompson, IDEA's vice president and general manager. "Like all of IDEA's events, IDEA Personal Trainer Institute has always been a guiding educational light for personal trainers who want to do more than count reps, but rather make their reps count. We're looking forward to reconnecting and setting a new wellness pace for our larger fitness community."

